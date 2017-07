/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Close family members of the late Mr Chute follow his casket during today�s funeral service. Picture LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 7:03PM PEOPLE from all walks of life turned up in numbers at the Wasavulu Methodist Church in Labasa to farewell former British Army soldier George Alick Chute.

Remembered as a man of service and selfless character, the late Mr Chute had chauffeured Princess Margaret while serving in the army in the 1960's.

The Udu native had a colorful career whereby he studied in New Zealand and played alongside rugby star Carl Tenana's father before joining the Royal Scots Dragon Guard in 1961.