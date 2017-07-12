Fiji Time: 8:47 PM on Wednesday 12 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rewa to bring their A game: 2017 Inkk Mobile BOG

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Update: 6:49PM REWA will not be banking on their past performance but will want to make a name for them-selves heading into the 2017 INKK Mobile Battle of the Giants (BOG) tournament.

Head coach Marika Rodu said they had been working on some of the errors they had made in their earlier games and have really been working hard.

"We have put the Fiji FACT win behind us and we will not dwell on that success. But we will be working harder as we know that other district teams would gunning for the top prize too."

He said they would not promise anything to their fans but they would just do their talking on the ground.

They are pooled in Group B with Dreketi, Ba and defending BOG champions Lautoka.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63500.6160
JPY 56.591353.5913
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.42860.4166
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64680.6218
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roadblock
  2. Diver is 31st road fatality
  3. Ministers' salaries topic of debate
  4. Keep dreaming, says Sudhakar
  5. 'Forced' contracts
  6. Parliament defeats motion
  7. A-G: Don't believe Opposition MPs
  8. School rallies for classmate in need
  9. Cameras for town
  10. 99-year lease signed to protect native forests

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  3. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  4. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  5. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  6. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  7. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  9. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  10. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)