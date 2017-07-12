Rewa to bring their A game: 2017 Inkk Mobile BOG

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jonetani Buksh celebrates his goal for the Rewa side with Savenaca Nakalevu, right, and Joseph Mishra (obscured). Rewa defeated Dreketi 1-0 in the 2016 Vodafone Fiji FACT at Subrail Park in Labasa. Picture: RAMA.

Update: 6:49PM REWA will not be banking on their past performance but will want to make a name for them-selves heading into the 2017 INKK Mobile Battle of the Giants (BOG) tournament.

Head coach Marika Rodu said they had been working on some of the errors they had made in their earlier games and have really been working hard.

"We have put the Fiji FACT win behind us and we will not dwell on that success. But we will be working harder as we know that other district teams would gunning for the top prize too."

He said they would not promise anything to their fans but they would just do their talking on the ground.

They are pooled in Group B with Dreketi, Ba and defending BOG champions Lautoka.