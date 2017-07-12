British Lions players assist Lelean

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lelean Memorial school U19 players with British Lion tight head prop Kyle Sinclaire and wing Anthony Watson. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 6:37PM BRITISH Lions tight head prop Kyle Sinckler and wing Anthony Watson took time out in sharing their experience and knowledge to students of the Rugby Academy Fiji.

Also present at Bidesi park today were the U19 Lelean Memorial school U19 players.

Sinckler who just recently signed a three year contract with Harlequins helped out with the LMS forwards and lineouts ahead of their final against QVS this weekend.

"For the forwards, we did a little bit of scrum and mauls and it's good to see the boys asking questions and getting better. They have a huge amount of talent and physically they're gifted," Sinclaire said.

"They just need to get more learning and for me personally I really enjoyed it.

"The boys are having a good time and they treated me with some coconut juice and really enjoying it and this is our first day here and it has been unbelievable," he said.

Both Watson (wing and played 26 tests for England) and Sinckler (tight-head and played eight tests for England) featured in the recent British Lions tour of New Zealand.