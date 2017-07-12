British Lions players assist Lelean

Update: 6:37PM
BRITISH Lions tight head prop Kyle Sinckler and wing Anthony Watson took time out in sharing their experience and knowledge to students of the Rugby Academy Fiji.
Also present at Bidesi park today were the U19 Lelean Memorial school U19 players.
Sinckler who just recently signed a three year
contract with Harlequins helped out with the LMS forwards and lineouts ahead of
their final against QVS this weekend.
"For the forwards, we did a little bit of scrum and mauls
and it's good to see the boys asking questions and getting better. They have a
huge amount of talent and physically they're gifted," Sinclaire said.
"They just need to get more learning and for me
personally I really enjoyed it.
"The boys are having a good time and they treated me
with some coconut juice and really enjoying it and this is our first day here
and it has been unbelievable," he said.
Both Watson (wing and played 26 tests for England) and Sinckler (tight-head and played eight tests for England) featured in the recent
British Lions tour of New Zealand.