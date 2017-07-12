Lions ready for rugby finals

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:27PM SUVA Grammar School is proud of their teams as they prepare for the finals of the southern zone rugby competition this weekend.

Principal Chandra Pillay said they didn't expect their teams to come this far.

"Many of us didn't think that our boys will come this far. We didn't reach the quarter-finals last year and we're thankful to Mr Meli Baledrokadroka for boosting the teams performance," Pillay said.

"We're so happy and glad that we just didn't reach the finals but beat Marist along the way so the game against Nasinu Secondary School will be tough and we have a few plans that the coaches are working on.

"We actually lost to John Wesley College and Nasinu beat them so its going to be a different story all together and we anticipating a very tough game against them and we know they will come in prepared."

"We've intensified our training in all grades so we hope it will be enough to get our boys through," he said.

The school head has called on former students of Suva Grammar to come out in numbers and cheer their boys as they play this Saturday.

"I am much in debt to former students for helping in the players for coming in during training and this point I am calling out to all Grammarians come out and lets support our boys."

In the U14-17 SGS will face Marist Brothers High School while in the under 18 will take on Nasinu.