Players to be tested: 2017 Inkk Mobile BOG

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Update: 6:23PM FIJI Football Association (FFA) will be turning up the ante on their efforts to keep football drugs free.

FFA will be targeting certain district players to be tested for sports enhancement and illicit drugs.

FFA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf has confirmed that second chances would only be given to players tested positive to marijuana.

"If players are tested positive methamphetamine or ice then that is the end of it. No more soccer for them," Mohammed said.

He said they had to resort to harsher penalties because of the seriousness of the offence.

The move for FFA to conduct drug tests on players have gained a nationwide support from the respective districts.








