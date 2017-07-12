Fiji Time: 8:47 PM on Wednesday 12 July

2017 INKK Mobile BOG tickets selling fast

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Update: 6:17PM FOOTBALL fans are urged to buy their 2017 INKK Mobile Battle of the Giants tournament tickets as they are selling like hot cakes.

Fiji Football Association (FFA) CEO Mohammed Yusuf said they would be expecting around 8000 spectators per day for the whole three days of the competition.

Yusuf indicated that previous games played between the districts attracted an estimate of 2000 people per game.

"The Lautoka vs Ba match there were 4000 people and for this one (BOG) we are expecting 8000 daily that's the capacity," Yusuf said.

He said they had already made around 2000 ticket sales from their headquarters in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

"The Corporate people are coming by and giving tickets to the people. The Labasa Town Council they said that the tickets are going by very fast."








