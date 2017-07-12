Fiji Time: 8:48 PM on Wednesday 12 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

UniFiji offers new eco-tourism course

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Update: 6:05PM A NEW eco-tourism course that will benefit students intending to pursue a career in sustainable tourism will be offered from Semester 2, 2017 at the University of Fiji (UniFiji).

Dean of the School of Business and Economics (SOBE), Dr Ranasinghe Amaradasa explained in a release that the new eco-tourism course offered students an insight into the tourism industry.

 �The eco-tourism course exposes the students to knowledge in eco-tourism that will assist students in critical evaluation and effective management of the tourism sector,� Dr Amaradasa said.

SOBE will offer online courses in Accounting and Economics at foundation level from Semester 2, 2017.

Online courses enable flexible learning for students having difficulty in attending face-to-face classes at the University�s Campuses.

Students are urged to register as semester 2 will commence on July 17.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63500.6160
JPY 56.591353.5913
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.42860.4166
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64680.6218
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roadblock
  2. Diver is 31st road fatality
  3. Ministers' salaries topic of debate
  4. Keep dreaming, says Sudhakar
  5. 'Forced' contracts
  6. Parliament defeats motion
  7. A-G: Don't believe Opposition MPs
  8. School rallies for classmate in need
  9. Cameras for town
  10. 99-year lease signed to protect native forests

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  3. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  4. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  5. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  6. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  7. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  9. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  10. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)