UniFiji offers new eco-tourism course

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:05PM A NEW eco-tourism course that will benefit students intending to pursue a career in sustainable tourism will be offered from Semester 2, 2017 at the University of Fiji (UniFiji).

Dean of the School of Business and Economics (SOBE), Dr Ranasinghe Amaradasa explained in a release that the new eco-tourism course offered students an insight into the tourism industry.

�The eco-tourism course exposes the students to knowledge in eco-tourism that will assist students in critical evaluation and effective management of the tourism sector,� Dr Amaradasa said.

SOBE will offer online courses in Accounting and Economics at foundation level from Semester 2, 2017.

Online courses enable flexible learning for students having difficulty in attending face-to-face classes at the University�s Campuses.

Students are urged to register as semester 2 will commence on July 17.