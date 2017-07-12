UniFiji offers new eco-tourism course

Update: 6:05PM A NEW eco-tourism course that will benefit students intending to pursue a career in sustainable tourism will be offered from Semester 2, 2017 at the University of Fiji (UniFiji).
Dean of the School
of Business and Economics (SOBE), Dr Ranasinghe Amaradasa explained in a
release that the new eco-tourism course offered students an insight into the
tourism industry.
�The eco-tourism course exposes the students to
knowledge in eco-tourism that will assist students in critical evaluation and
effective management of the tourism sector,� Dr Amaradasa said.
SOBE will
offer online courses in Accounting and Economics at foundation level from
Semester 2, 2017.
Online
courses enable flexible learning for students having difficulty in attending
face-to-face classes at the University�s Campuses.
Students are
urged to register as semester 2 will commence on July 17.