Partnership opportunities between UN and Electoral Commission

Update: 5:52PM UNITED Nations resident coordinator Osnat Lubrani has been briefed on the success of the 2014 general election and how the Fijian Elections Office is gearing up for the 2018 election.
Ms Lubrani met
with the Electoral Commission chairman Suresh Chandra to discuss
partnership opportunities for the upcoming general election.
Mr Chandra said
he stressed the partnership to be created between the Commission and the United
Nations Development Programme to enhance electoral capacities of ordinary
Fijians as well as the Fijian Elections Office.
"We updated Ms
Ludrani about the Commissions recent announcement as to its position on the
Multi National Observer Group Report, Electoral Commission Report of 2014," Mr
Chandra said.
"We
highlighted that we have implemented up to 19 recommendations from the MOG
report and disagreed with 10 recommendations and nine for which we do not have
any power," he said.
With the commission's
theme of choice - "Raising the Standards in the Delivery of Elections in Fiji"
in mind, the discussions revolved around exploring further opportunities with
the UN.