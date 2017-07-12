Fiji Time: 8:47 PM on Wednesday 12 July

Partnership opportunities between UN and Electoral Commission

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Update: 5:52PM UNITED Nations resident coordinator Osnat Lubrani has been briefed on the success of the 2014 general election and how the Fijian Elections Office is gearing up for the 2018 election.

Ms Lubrani met with the Electoral Commission chairman Suresh Chandra to discuss partnership opportunities for the upcoming general election. 

Mr Chandra said he stressed the partnership to be created between the Commission and the United Nations Development Programme to enhance electoral capacities of ordinary Fijians as well as the Fijian Elections Office.

"We updated Ms Ludrani about the Commissions recent announcement as to its position on the Multi National Observer Group Report, Electoral Commission Report of 2014," Mr Chandra said.

"We highlighted that we have implemented up to 19 recommendations from the MOG report and disagreed with 10 recommendations and nine for which we do not have any power," he said.

With the commission's theme of choice - "Raising the Standards in the Delivery of Elections in Fiji" in mind, the discussions revolved around exploring further opportunities with the UN.








