2017 BOG to be competitive and exciting

Update: 5:39PM FOOTBALL fans should be expect a very exciting and competitive 2017 INNK Mobile Battle of the Giants competition.

This is because most teams in the are evenly matched.

Fiji Football Association (FFA) chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf said teams like Labasa, Nadi, Suva, Ba, Lautoka and defending 2017 Fiji FACT champions Rewa have the potential to win the tournament.

�Maybe Rakiraki and Dreketi may need time to catch up. But everybody else can win this tournament,� Yusuf said.

He said at the moment Lautoka are the favourites but the other teams have really improved and Rewa was a testament of that improvement by winning the Fiji FACT, last month.