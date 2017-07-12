Conservation group concerned on the overexploitation of sea cucumbers

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:34PM THE overexploitation of sea cucumbers has raised the concerns of conservation groups like the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS).

The marine animal has been traded by Fijians since the early 1800s and continues today with many communities still heavily relying on it for their livelihoods.

With this in mind WCS recently conducted a post- harvest processing of sea cucumbers training workshop in Saolo, Bua and Natuvu, Cakaudrove.

A statement from the society said that villagers learned how following best practices would fetch a higher market price, reducing the need to harvest sea cucumbers intensely further reducing fishing pressure on fast dwindling stocks.