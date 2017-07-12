UniFiji's SOST wins third place in world symposium

Update: 5:12PM THE School of Science and Technology (SOST) at the University of Fiji (UniFiji) was awarded third place for the best paper award at the World Symposium on Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation Strategies to Costal Communities at Apia, Samoa.
The symposium which was held from
July 5-7, 2017 attracted
approximately 100 academics and researchers from all over the world.
Priyatma
Singh and Kushaal Raj presented a paper which was co-authored by Dhrishna Charan, Ravneel Raj
andLionel Joseph of SOST titled "At the
Frontline of Climate Change: Adaptation, Limitations and Way Forward for the
South Pacific Island States" at the symposium.
"It was an honor to be recognized by prominent international scholars such as Professor Walter Leal, who heads the Research and Transfer Centre, Sustainable Development and Climate Change Management, in Germany," Ms Singh said.
The team acknowledged the Vice-Chancellor of The University
of Fiji, Professor Prem Misir for promoting a culture of interdisciplinary
research and is also to the Dean of SOST, Professor Shawkat Ali for his
continued support, guidance and encouragement.