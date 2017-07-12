Fiji Time: 8:47 PM on Wednesday 12 July

UniFiji's SOST wins third place in world symposium

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Update: 5:12PM THE School of Science and Technology (SOST) at the University of Fiji (UniFiji) was awarded third place for the best paper award at the World Symposium on Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation Strategies to Costal Communities at Apia, Samoa.

The symposium which was held from July 5-7, 2017 attracted approximately 100 academics and researchers from all over the world.

Priyatma Singh and Kushaal Raj presented a paper which was co-authored by Dhrishna Charan, Ravneel Raj andLionel Joseph of SOST  titled "At the Frontline of Climate Change: Adaptation, Limitations and Way Forward for the South Pacific Island States" at the symposium.

"It was an honor to be recognized by prominent international scholars such as Professor Walter Leal, who heads the Research and Transfer Centre, Sustainable Development and Climate Change Management, in Germany," Ms Singh said.

The team acknowledged the Vice-Chancellor of The University of Fiji, Professor Prem Misir for promoting a culture of interdisciplinary research and is also to the Dean of SOST, Professor Shawkat Ali for his continued support, guidance and encouragement.








