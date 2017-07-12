Fiji Time: 8:47 PM on Wednesday 12 July

Burst pipe date back to early 80s

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Update: 4:55PM THE burst main which had resulted in the water disruption in most parts of Nausori is located in a heavily bogged down and soggy area and is part of pipes in the area that date back to the early 1980's.

Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) CEO, Opetaia Ravai said the pipes burst after soggy soil eroded, causing the ageing pipes to shift and eventually burst.

He said WAF workers have had to stabilise the soggy conditions in the area to allow them to lay stronger pipes with supporting structures.

This response was already part of WAF's medium to long-term plans to replace similar ageing pipes with stronger and more flexible polyethylene pipes that will be sourced externally in the coming weeks.

"We apologise to all our valued customers for the disruption to the water supply and for the difficulties they are experiencing."

WAF plans to restore full supply in affected areas by 10pm tonight.








