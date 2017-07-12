No objections by prosecution

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:43PM THE Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) had no objections to the request of the defence who had sought further documents from FICAC in the case of Afrana Nisha.

The former secretary of the Independent Legal Services Commission, Afrana Rahiman Nisha appeared before Magistrate Margaret Mua today.

The matter was for her plea to be taken.

However the prosecution informed the court that they will provide the documents to the defence as requested.

Ms Nisha is charged by FICAC for six counts of falsification of documents and two counts of obtaining a financial advantage. The offences took place between 2012 and 2014.

The matter has been adjourned to next week, July 19 2017.