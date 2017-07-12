FICAC seeks time to serve further documents

Update: 4:27PM THE prosecution in the case of former chief executive officer of the Fiji Commerce Commission (FCC) today sought a month's time to serve further documents to the defence.
Bobby Maharaj who is
charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC), appeared
before Magistrate Joji Boseiwaqa at the Suva Magistrates Court today.
He is charged with one
count of abuse of office.
It is alleged that Mr
Maharaj, while being employed by the FCC, in abuse of authority, directed an
employee of the FCC, without conducting an inspection to fill in false
information to indicate an inspection was conducted of a trader and a verbal
warning was issued against the trader for breaches under the Commerce
Commission Decree.
The matter has been adjourned to August
28 for mention to check on the documents.