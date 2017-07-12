FICAC seeks time to serve further documents

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Bobby Maharaj Picture: FT FILE

Update: 4:27PM THE prosecution in the case of former chief executive officer of the Fiji Commerce Commission (FCC) today sought a month's time to serve further documents to the defence.

Bobby Maharaj who is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC), appeared before Magistrate Joji Boseiwaqa at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

He is charged with one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that Mr Maharaj, while being employed by the FCC, in abuse of authority, directed an employee of the FCC, without conducting an inspection to fill in false information to indicate an inspection was conducted of a trader and a verbal warning was issued against the trader for breaches under the Commerce Commission Decree.

The matter has been adjourned to August 28 for mention to check on the documents.