Former examiner to be sentenced next month

Update: 4:19PM FORMER examiner at the office of the Trademarks and Patents who was found guilty for two counts of soliciting and accepting an advantage will be sentenced next month.

Simione Seeto appeared before Magistrate Jioji Boseiwaqa at the Suva Magistrates Court today for his sentencing however it has been adjourned to August 7.

Seeto who was employed as an examiner of Trademarks and Patents had asked and accepted an advantage of $40 from the complainant as lunch money.

He also asked the complainant for $100 on another occasion.