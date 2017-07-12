Contract signing to deliver 402 lots in Nadi

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fairdeal Earthmoving Contractors Ltd Pramod Kumar (left) shakes hand with Housing Authority CEO Dr Punit Sethi after signing

Update: 3:17PM A CONTRACT was signed by Housing Authority and Fairdeal Earthmoving Contractors for a more improved land development project in Nadi.

The five months contract was awarded to Fairdeal Earthmoving Contractors after bids were received through and invitation to tender and they were granted the work for a total cost of $3.6m.

The contract was for additional works at the Matavolivoli Stage II subdivision which will deliver 402 lots inclusive of residential, civic, commercial and industrial lots, with a space allocation for strata units to be constructed to complement these lots.

Lot classifications in this subdivision were mainly classes B, C and D with the main target market being our low to middle income earners.

Housing Authority CEO, Dr Punit Sethi said, "The additional works includes kerb channel, footpaths and street lights to complement the completed subdivision. These additions will improve the resident?s mobility within the subdivision at all times by ensuring there is ample space for pedestrians to walk on safely and with good lighting at night."

Meanwhile Fairdeal Earthmoving Contractors director Pramod Kumar assured Dr Sethi about the delivery of these works on time despite the current shortages of cement in the country and also assured to deliver quality workmanship.