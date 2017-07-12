Contract signing to deliver 402 lots in Nadi

Update: 3:17PM A CONTRACT was signed by Housing Authority and Fairdeal Earthmoving Contractors for a more improved land development project in Nadi.
The five months contract
was awarded to Fairdeal Earthmoving Contractors after bids were received
through and invitation to tender and they were granted the work for a total
cost of $3.6m.
The contract was for
additional works at the Matavolivoli Stage II subdivision which will deliver
402 lots inclusive of residential, civic, commercial and industrial lots, with
a space allocation for strata units to be constructed to complement these lots.
Lot classifications in this
subdivision were mainly classes B, C and D with the main target market being
our low to middle income earners.
Housing Authority CEO, Dr
Punit Sethi said, "The additional works includes kerb channel, footpaths and
street lights to complement the completed subdivision. These additions will
improve the resident?s mobility within the subdivision at all times by ensuring
there is ample space for pedestrians to walk on safely and with good lighting
at night."
Meanwhile Fairdeal
Earthmoving Contractors director Pramod Kumar assured Dr Sethi about the delivery of these
works on time despite the current shortages of cement in the country and also
assured to deliver quality workmanship.