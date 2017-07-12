Climate change, threat to livelihoods: Pillay

Update: 3:00PM CLIMATE change represents the single greatest threat to the livelihoods, security, social development and wellbeing of the world including Fiji and Pacific Small Island developing states.
Assistant Minister for
Agriculture Viam Pillay made the comment at the recent 40th Session of
Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) conference in Rome, Italy which was
held July 3-8, 2017.
Mr Pillay who led Fiji's
delegation to the meeting where he was also invited by the FAO to speak at one
of the Conference side event on "Pacific Small Island Developing States (PSIDS)
facing the dual challenge of climate change and unhealthy diets - what can be
done".
"Fiji is developing its
national strategies for disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation
that support resilience to address these types of disasters," Mr Pillay said.
He said the strategies
are being aligned to the 2030 Strategic Development Goals (SDGs) and
incorporated in our National Development Plan, the Green Growth Framework and the
2020 Fiji Agriculture Sector Policy Agenda.
"We are improving
research on crops and livestock that are climate resilient and the Government
has increased its investment to modernise the agriculture sector," Mr Pillay
said.
"Climate change is real
and whether we come from the small islands in the Pacific or developed nations,
ultimately we cannot escape the impact of climate change. Fiji and other Small
Island Developing States are amongst the highest at risk of experiencing the
impacts of natural disasters," he said.