Fiji Time: 8:47 PM on Wednesday 12 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Climate change, threat to livelihoods: Pillay

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Update: 3:00PM CLIMATE change represents the single greatest threat to the livelihoods, security, social development and wellbeing of the world including Fiji and Pacific Small Island developing states.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay made the comment at the recent 40th Session of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) conference in Rome, Italy which was held July 3-8, 2017.

Mr Pillay who led Fiji's delegation to the meeting where he was also invited by the FAO to speak at one of the Conference side event on "Pacific Small Island Developing States (PSIDS) facing the dual challenge of climate change and unhealthy diets - what can be done".

"Fiji is developing its national strategies for disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation that support resilience to address these types of disasters," Mr Pillay said.

He said the strategies are being aligned to the 2030 Strategic Development Goals (SDGs) and incorporated in our National Development Plan, the Green Growth Framework and the 2020 Fiji Agriculture Sector Policy Agenda.

"We are improving research on crops and livestock that are climate resilient and the Government has increased its investment to modernise the agriculture sector," Mr Pillay said.

"Climate change is real and whether we come from the small islands in the Pacific or developed nations, ultimately we cannot escape the impact of climate change. Fiji and other Small Island Developing States are amongst the highest at risk of experiencing the impacts of natural disasters," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63500.6160
JPY 56.591353.5913
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.42860.4166
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64680.6218
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roadblock
  2. Diver is 31st road fatality
  3. Ministers' salaries topic of debate
  4. Keep dreaming, says Sudhakar
  5. 'Forced' contracts
  6. Parliament defeats motion
  7. A-G: Don't believe Opposition MPs
  8. School rallies for classmate in need
  9. Cameras for town
  10. 99-year lease signed to protect native forests

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  3. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  4. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  5. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  6. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  7. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  9. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  10. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)