Climate change, threat to livelihoods: Pillay

+ Enlarge this image The delegation from Fiji led by the Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay with Peter Thomson, President of the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:00PM CLIMATE change represents the single greatest threat to the livelihoods, security, social development and wellbeing of the world including Fiji and Pacific Small Island developing states.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay made the comment at the recent 40th Session of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) conference in Rome, Italy which was held July 3-8, 2017.

Mr Pillay who led Fiji's delegation to the meeting where he was also invited by the FAO to speak at one of the Conference side event on "Pacific Small Island Developing States (PSIDS) facing the dual challenge of climate change and unhealthy diets - what can be done".

"Fiji is developing its national strategies for disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation that support resilience to address these types of disasters," Mr Pillay said.

He said the strategies are being aligned to the 2030 Strategic Development Goals (SDGs) and incorporated in our National Development Plan, the Green Growth Framework and the 2020 Fiji Agriculture Sector Policy Agenda.

"We are improving research on crops and livestock that are climate resilient and the Government has increased its investment to modernise the agriculture sector," Mr Pillay said.

"Climate change is real and whether we come from the small islands in the Pacific or developed nations, ultimately we cannot escape the impact of climate change. Fiji and other Small Island Developing States are amongst the highest at risk of experiencing the impacts of natural disasters," he said.