Myanmar envoy presents credentials

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Update: 2:36PM THE new Ambassador of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to Fiji, Tha Aung Nyun yesterday presented his credentials to the President Jioji Konrote.

Ambassador Aung Nyun who will be based in Australia whilst he is accredited to Fiji inspected a 25-member guard of honor by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces at the Borron House before presenting his credentials.

Discussions of the the growing relations between Fiji and Myanmar by the President and Ambassador Aung Nyun followed after the credentials ceremony.








