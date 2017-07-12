Fiji Time: 8:47 PM on Wednesday 12 July

Burst main at Waila plant disrupts Nausori water supply

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Update: 1:11PM A BURST main at the Waila treatment plant in Nausori has caused an interruption of water supply in most parts of Nausori.

Water Authority of Fiji is advising its customers residing in the areas mentioned below to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

The areas affected include the whole of Dilkusha, Muana village, Vunisei village, Baulevu, Kasavu, Drekeinakelo, Verata, Buiduna, Dawakoto, Lakena, Manoca, Vunivivi, Nausori town, Nausori village, whole of Vuci road, Waituri, Vuci South

Vusuya, Korociriciri, Maumi, Raralevu village, Buresova, Popi street, Cakobau road,

Vunimono village, Nadali, Naiyala subdivision, Wainibokasi road, Naselai, Natogadravu, Tikina Noco, Tikina Tokatoka and all areas connected to the Raralevu Reservoir.

 

Also affected are Tikina Dreketi, Vunivaivai, Visama, Nakaulevu, Muana, Tumavia, Nauluvatu, Namuka, Naimalavau, Daku, Matainoco, Nabouciwa, Buretu, Naivakacau

Vadrai, Nasilai, Kiuva, Naila, Dravo, Naisogovau, Mokani village, Cautata, Vatoa

Waicoka, Ovea, Taro, Bau Island, Namuka, and Nakoroivau.

 Most of the schools and medical centres have been also affected.

 Customers living in the affected areas are advised to store water supplied by water carting trucks for their immediate needs, and to use water wisely.

 Water carts are currently on standby to service the affected areas listed above.

Supply is expected to be gradually restored from 10pm this evening.








