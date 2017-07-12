Burst main at Waila plant disrupts Nausori water supply

Update: 1:11PM A BURST main at the Waila treatment plant in Nausori has caused an interruption of water supply in most parts of Nausori.
Water Authority of Fiji is advising its customers residing
in the areas mentioned below to store and use water wisely for their immediate
needs during this temporary disruption period.
The
areas affected include the whole of Dilkusha, Muana village, Vunisei village, Baulevu,
Kasavu, Drekeinakelo, Verata, Buiduna, Dawakoto, Lakena, Manoca, Vunivivi, Nausori
town, Nausori village, whole of Vuci road, Waituri, Vuci South
Vusuya,
Korociriciri, Maumi, Raralevu village, Buresova, Popi street, Cakobau road,
Vunimono
village, Nadali, Naiyala subdivision, Wainibokasi road, Naselai, Natogadravu, Tikina
Noco, Tikina Tokatoka and all areas connected to the Raralevu Reservoir.
Also
affected are Tikina Dreketi, Vunivaivai, Visama, Nakaulevu, Muana, Tumavia, Nauluvatu,
Namuka, Naimalavau, Daku, Matainoco, Nabouciwa, Buretu, Naivakacau
Vadrai,
Nasilai, Kiuva, Naila, Dravo, Naisogovau, Mokani village, Cautata, Vatoa
Waicoka,
Ovea, Taro, Bau Island, Namuka, and Nakoroivau.
Most of
the schools and medical centres have been also affected.
Customers
living in the affected areas are advised to store water supplied by water carting
trucks for their immediate needs, and to use water wisely.
Water
carts are currently on standby to service the affected areas listed above.
Supply is expected to be gradually restored from 10pm this
evening.