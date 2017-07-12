Fiji Time: 12:53 PM on Wednesday 12 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Water disruption forces Nausori schools to close

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Update: 12:44PM A DIRECTIVE has been given by the Ministry of Education for schools affected by the water disruption along the Nausori and Raralevu corridor today to close.

In an interview today Deputy permanent secretary for Education Timoci Bure said the permanent secretary Iowane Tiko had given a directive at 10am today to all schools affected to cease their operations and send their students home.

Mr Bure said the directive excludes boarding schools.

Meanwhile a statement by the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) states that water supply is expected to be gradually restored from 10pm this evening.

Schools that are expected to close are:

  •  Kuku District
  •  Krishma Verdict School
  • Saraswati College
  • Dilkusha Girls
  • Dilkusha Boys
  • Dilkusha High School
  • Lelean Memorial
  • YPD
  • Baulevu High School
  • Waidra Primary
  • Kasavu Primary
  • Saraswati Primary
  • Nausori Primary
  • Nausori District
  • Vuci Methodist
  • Technical College
  • Korociriciri Sagam
  • Vunimono High
  • Vunimono Primary
  • Vunimono Arya
  • Nuku District
  • Shreedar College
  • Nabitu Primary
  • Noco Secondary
  • Rt Sauvoli
  • Dreketi District
  • Nakelo District
  • Rt Veikoso School
  • Daku District
  • Nasamila District
  • CATD Nadave
  • Bau District
  • Visama Arya
  • Dravo District
  • Mokani District
  • Cautata District







Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63500.6160
JPY 56.591353.5913
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.42860.4166
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64680.6218
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Diver is 31st road fatality
  2. Roadblock
  3. Keep dreaming, says Sudhakar
  4. 'Forced' contracts
  5. Ministers' salaries topic of debate
  6. Parliament defeats motion
  7. A-G: Don't believe Opposition MPs
  8. Cameras for town
  9. 99-year lease signed to protect native forests
  10. Order paper for today

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  3. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  4. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  5. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  6. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  7. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  9. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  10. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)