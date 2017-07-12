Water disruption forces Nausori schools to close

Update: 12:44PM A DIRECTIVE has been given by the Ministry of Education for schools affected by the water disruption along the Nausori and Raralevu corridor today to close.
In an interview today Deputy permanent secretary for
Education Timoci Bure said the permanent secretary Iowane Tiko had given a
directive at 10am today to all schools affected to cease their operations and
send their students home.
Mr Bure said the directive excludes boarding schools.
Meanwhile a statement by the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF)
states that water supply is expected to be gradually restored from 10pm this
evening.
Schools that are expected to close are:
- Kuku District
- Krishma Verdict School
- Saraswati College
- Dilkusha Girls
- Dilkusha Boys
- Dilkusha High School
- Lelean Memorial
- YPD
- Baulevu High School
- Waidra Primary
- Kasavu Primary
- Saraswati Primary
- Nausori Primary
- Nausori District
- Vuci Methodist
- Technical College
- Korociriciri Sagam
- Vunimono High
- Vunimono Primary
- Vunimono Arya
- Nuku District
- Shreedar College
- Nabitu Primary
- Noco Secondary
- Rt Sauvoli
- Dreketi District
- Nakelo District
- Rt Veikoso School
- Daku District
- Nasamila District
- CATD Nadave
- Bau District
- Visama Arya
- Dravo District
- Mokani District
- Cautata
District