Water disruption forces Nausori schools to close

+ Enlarge this image Schools in Nausori have been given the directive to close by the Education Ministry.

Update: 12:44PM A DIRECTIVE has been given by the Ministry of Education for schools affected by the water disruption along the Nausori and Raralevu corridor today to close.

In an interview today Deputy permanent secretary for Education Timoci Bure said the permanent secretary Iowane Tiko had given a directive at 10am today to all schools affected to cease their operations and send their students home.

Mr Bure said the directive excludes boarding schools.

Meanwhile a statement by the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) states that water supply is expected to be gradually restored from 10pm this evening.

Schools that are expected to close are: