Green light for Ba road

+ Enlarge this image The Maururu road is now open to all traffic. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:09PM THE Maururu road in Ba is open to all traffic to keep traffic.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Roads Authority. (FRA)

The Maururu bridge had collapsed under the weight of a 10-wheeler truck carrying supplies yesterday.

A statement by the FRA said Higgins Fiji Ltd and FRA maintenance team worked till 4am this morning and carried out following works:

Removed the bridge deck

Constructed temporary culvert crossing beside the collapsed bridge, this can be used by bus and cane trucks now.