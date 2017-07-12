Green light for Ba road

Update: 12:09PM THE Maururu road in Ba is open to all traffic to keep traffic.
This has been confirmed by the Fiji Roads Authority. (FRA)
The Maururu bridge had collapsed under the weight of a 10-wheeler truck
carrying supplies yesterday.
A statement by the FRA said Higgins
Fiji Ltd and FRA maintenance team worked till 4am this morning and carried out
following works:
- Constructed
temporary culvert crossing beside the collapsed bridge, this can be used by bus
and cane trucks now.
- Maintenance
works completed on UN1338L Natuyabia Road