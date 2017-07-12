Fiji Time: 12:53 PM on Wednesday 12 July

'Burden' on taxpayers

Tevita Vuibau
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Opposition spokesperson on health Parmod Chand says the lack of spending on the Fijian healthcare system in the 2017-2018 Budget has placed an additional burden on the Fijian taxpayer.

Mr Chand said Fiji's ratio of health care spending to gross domestic product stood at four per cent in the 2017-2018 budget, below the World Health Organisation recommended minimum ratio of five per cent.

"Let us look at the 2017-2018 budget then in terms of health to GDP ratio. Fiji's ratio is four per cent," he said.

"WHO recommends a five per cent minimum ratio. The low and minimum income countries recommended ratio is at an average of 6.6 per cent."

He said the state bore 66 per cent of the burden for health expenditure leaving the taxpayer to shoulder 34 per cent of costs.

"This means that taxpayers are shouldering additional burden on top of their taxes — 34 per cent is for health expenses, most of the time unplanned for, that they pay out of their pockets."

Mr Chand said this meant that the vulnerable and poverty stricken could not afford to get sick as this would place them into deeper poverty.

"For those in the middle-class, it means they can dive into poverty. It means that houses become mortgaged and loans need to be taken just to ensure that their loved ones can undergo medical treatment.

"This is the sad, painful but unmistakable reality."

Mr Chand also questioned other initiatives in the health system that had been talked up but did not deliver.

He said this included the recruitment of overseas doctors which was having a negative impact on the professional mobility of local doctors.

"Our local medical personnel are being submerged at the expense of wholesale expatriate recruitment. The recruitment drive in India early this year may help but we need to build on our local expertise as much as we can."

He also said the nurses' pay rise was a welcome relief but was at odds with the ratio of the pay rise given to doctors last year.

"The nurse practitioners' salary increase by 75 per cent is commendable, but there are just under 40 nurse practitioners who will benefit from this."








