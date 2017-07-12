Disciplinary action warning

/ Front page / News

APPROPRIATE disciplinary action will be taken against any Ministry of Health and Medical Services staff found to be engaging in inappropriate behaviour during their working hours or in ways that involve inappropriate use of Government resources.

This was confirmed by the ministry's permanent secretary Philip Davies.

Mr Davies made the comment when asked by this newspaper about the ministry's stance over a picture of a woman wearing a nurse's uniform and allegedly performing a sexual act which went viral last week on social media.

The picture, which has drawn a lot of attention on Facebook, showed a woman wearing a nurse's uniform in a compromising position with a naked man.

She is believed to have allegedly taken a selfie while in the act. However, her face and that of her partner were covered by whoever posted the picture.

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar said on Monday she had directed Director Nursing Selina Waqa to look into the issue.

"I am still yet to receive an update on the case," Ms Akbar said.

Ms Waqa could not be reached for a comment when this edition went to press.