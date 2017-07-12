Call to consider fishing quotas

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Macuata chief Ratu Wiliame Katonivere. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

GOVERNMENT, in its proposed amendments to change access qoliqoli fees, should also consider introducing quotas for fishermen, says Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Ratu Wiliame said this was imperative to prevent overfishing.

"We need to do this so that our future generation can still have a good supply of their fish later in life," he said.

"Right now for the province of Macuata, we are giving quotas for fishing licenses and a few districts issue a certain amount of licenses for different qoliqoli areas.

"So having a quota for the quantity of fish will be good because most of our villagers depend on the sea for their livelihoods."

Ratu Wiliame said they received reports of overfishing and undersized fish being caught.

"There have been a few incidents we have encountered and that is why we believe a quota system would be good."

Ministry of Fisheries permanent secretary Samuela Lagataki said they received a lot of submissions during consultation of proposed changes to access fees.

"But on this consultation, we are only focusing on the access fees and that we will deal with first," he said.

"However, other submissions that have been given to us through the consultation which includes the quota issues, we will definitely put it aside for further discussion.

"All submissions will be taken on board."

Mr Lagataki said the quota issue was discussed, but the ministry would focus on the consultation of proposed changes to access fees.