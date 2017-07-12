New Zealand movie star to speak at spinal charity

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Simon Lavulo (left) joins Viti Spinal Injuries Association of Fiji President Paul McGoon and Australian High Commissioner Margaret Twomey during the presentation in Suva. Picture: Supplied

NEW Zealand actor Temuera Morrison will be in Fiji next week as the chief guest and main speaker during the Viti Spinal Injuries Association of Fiji Old Skool Ball.

Morrison played the role of Dr Hone Ropata in the TV series Shortland Street and was the voice of Chief Tui in the animation movie Moana.

He also acted in the movie Once Were Warriors and is filming two movies in Australia.

"I am keen to raise awareness and raise funds that will go towards the work of the VSIAF in, among other things, building and restoring the homes and services of severely disabled people living in their own homes and villages," Morrison said.

Joining Morrison's call, Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Margaret Twomey urges corporate organisations and individuals to come forward with prizes and sponsorship and support VSIAF's cause.

Ms Twomey gave a box of wine to the association to be auctioned at the ball.

VSIAF president Paul McGoon said the association was grateful to people such as Ms Twomey and Morrison for coming on board when needed.

Mr McGoon said the event would feature amazing auction prizes which included travel, holiday, sports memorabilia including an All Blacks jerseys signed and given by Richie McCaw and also memorabilia from Eric Rush and other sporting legends.

Entertainment will be provided by music maestro Igelese Ete and Pasifika Voices. The ball will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on July 22.