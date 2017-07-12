Fiji Time: 12:53 PM on Wednesday 12 July

Doctors alarmed by thyroid cases

Talebula Kate
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Thyroid patients reviewed at Labasa Hospital are suffering from huge thyroid mass, experts from the Cathay Medical Mission in Taiwan say.

Team leader Dr Hsin Tien Tsai said since there was a lack of thyroid surgeons in Labasa, patients reviewed suffered from huge thyroid mass.

Thyroid mass or thyroid nodule refers to an abnormal growth of thyroid gland cells that form a lump within the thyroid gland.

Dr Tsai said the disease was last seen in the Taiwanese community in the 1960s.

He said the cause of huge goiter could be from the lack of iodine in patients.

"The solution of this problem in Taiwan was adding iodine to daily salt intake," he said.

The team conducted 121 tests at the Labasa Hospital last week and has scheduled more cases for the another team which will visit the Labasa Hospital in November.

Patients with conditions in the ear, nose and throat (ENT) were also seen.

The team gave the hospital a harmonic synergy for thyroid surgeries and storz digital video-fiberscopic system for ENT examinations.








