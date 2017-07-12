Treat opportunity as a privilege, says Qiliho

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho (seated middle) with senior officers and cadets. Picture: Supplied

TWENTY-THREE police cadets, who were badged by Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, were told to treat the opportunity as a privilege and not abuse it.

While addressing the new cadets during the badging ceremony at the Police Academy in Nasova, Suva, on Monday, he said the cadet program was designed to develop officers for leadership roles at an early stage.

"You have been appointed as the commissioner's cadets and this is a title that I expect you to respect," he said.

"I will not sugar coat my expectations of this course. Treat this opportunity as a privilege and don't abuse it!"

Brig-Gen Qiliho reminded the officers that during the 38 months of training, they would be thrown into a new environment with massive expectations.

"The management of the personnel and resources under your command is just one piece of the bigger picture and you will soon understand how one decision can impact the entire operations of our institution."