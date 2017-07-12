Fiji Time: 12:54 PM on Wednesday 12 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Treat opportunity as a privilege, says Qiliho

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

TWENTY-THREE police cadets, who were badged by Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, were told to treat the opportunity as a privilege and not abuse it.

While addressing the new cadets during the badging ceremony at the Police Academy in Nasova, Suva, on Monday, he said the cadet program was designed to develop officers for leadership roles at an early stage.

"You have been appointed as the commissioner's cadets and this is a title that I expect you to respect," he said.

"I will not sugar coat my expectations of this course. Treat this opportunity as a privilege and don't abuse it!"

Brig-Gen Qiliho reminded the officers that during the 38 months of training, they would be thrown into a new environment with massive expectations.

"The management of the personnel and resources under your command is just one piece of the bigger picture and you will soon understand how one decision can impact the entire operations of our institution."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63500.6160
JPY 56.591353.5913
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.42860.4166
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64680.6218
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Diver is 31st road fatality
  2. Roadblock
  3. Keep dreaming, says Sudhakar
  4. 'Forced' contracts
  5. Ministers' salaries topic of debate
  6. Parliament defeats motion
  7. A-G: Don't believe Opposition MPs
  8. Cameras for town
  9. 99-year lease signed to protect native forests
  10. Order paper for today

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  3. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  4. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  5. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  6. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  7. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  9. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  10. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)