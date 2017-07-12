Hutchinson breaks silence

/ Front page / News

FORMER Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) chief executive officer John Hutchinson has broken his silence on his resignation from the authority.

In an interview with ABC News, Mr Hutchinson claimed he resigned because the FRA board and Government had unrealistic expectations about how to repair Fiji's transport infrastructure.

Mr Hutchinson also said roads in the country could not be fixed properly without a long-term sustainable plan because Fiji had suffered from trying to initiate cosmetic quick fix solutions.

When contacted for a comment on Saturday, Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Parveen Kumar said to send him Mr Hutchinson's statement via email if not to direct the questions to the board.

The link of the story was sent to him by this newspaper.

However, Mr Kumar did not answer calls made to his mobile phone after the statement was sent to him.

In a statement issued earlier by FRA, the authority's board chairman Dinesh Patel said Mr Hutchinson resigned because of personal reasons.

FRA's chief financial officer Robert Sen is the acting CEO.