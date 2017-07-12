Fiji Time: 12:53 PM on Wednesday 12 July

Dr Reddy in court

Litia Cava
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

THE trial dates for former education minister Dr Mahendra Reddy has been set for September 6-8.

Dr Reddy is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) with one count of bribery contrary to Section 140 (2) of the Electoral Act No. 11 of 2014 and one count of undue influence contrary to Section 141 of the Electoral Act No. 11 of 2014.

He appeared in the Magistrates Court in Suva yesterday.

He is alleged to have conferred or offered to confer a benefit namely a steady water source for the Ra High School in order to influence the vote of Waisea Lelobo, the school manager.

Dr Reddy is also alleged to have interfered with the free exercise or performance of a political right of Mr Lelobo that is relevant to the 2018 election.

The alleged offences took place in May this year in the Western Division.

Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili said any application to be filed by the lawyers could be made on the given date.

Dr Reddy was represented by Pravesh Sharma, Devanesh Sharma, Avinesh Reddy and Jitendra Reddy.








