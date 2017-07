/ Front page / News

A MAN charged with the alleged rape of a teenaged boy appeared at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Ravula Navesi is alleged to have raped the 14-year-old in January. He is charged with one count of rape and one count of assault with intent to commit rape. The alleged incident took place in Nausori. Mr Navesi appeared before Justice Riyaz Hamza.

The case has been adjourned to July 13.