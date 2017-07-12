Man admits knifing charge

/ Front page / News

A 23-YEAR-OLD man who allegedly stabbed a Lautoka taxidriver last Sunday has pleaded guilty.

The accused, Kaveni Rewa, appeared before Magistrate Rangajeeva Wimalasena in Lautoka yesterday charged with one count of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Mr Rewa admitted stabbing taxidriver Moshin Riyaz Ali with a kitchen knife on Sunday night.

After agreeing to the summary of facts, Mr Rewa chose to represent himself in the case.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Mun Sami Chetty asked that bail be refused for Mr Rewa.

Sgt Chetty also requested the court that the prosecution be given more time to file more disclosures.

He said the victim in the alleged stabbing was still admitted at the Lautoka Hospital in a serious condition.

He said the prosecution would need two weeks to gather medical records of Mr Ali's injuries.

Mr Rewa was remanded in custody and the case has been adjourned to July 25.