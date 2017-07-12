Kaila! show

Fiji Time: 12:53 PM on Wednesday 12 July

Litia Cava
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

FIVE of the 15 contestants will be eliminated from the Kaila! Star Search quarter-finals tomorrow.

For former Kaila! Star Search finalist Ofa Tivaknoa, her love for music was what motivated her to assist her cousin and other contestants in this year's show.

"When I joined I was not really planning on playing for others, but they needed help as well and I decided to help them in whatever way possible," she said.

Tivaknoa will play the guitar and piano for five contestants.

Contestants have been rehearsing at the Fiji Times Ltd boardroom every afternoon.

Competition co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said the judges were leaving no stone unturned as they work to bring the best out of the performers.

Vakadewavosa said what they serve on stage would depend on how well they practiced and the contestants were ready.

"Right now it is hard to tell as to who is really going to be eliminated because they are all in it to win, it is going to be an exciting show."

The quarter-finals will be held at Village 6 cinemas from 6pm tomorrow and the names of the 10 semifinalists will be published in this newspaper on Saturday.








