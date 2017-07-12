Fiji Time: 12:54 PM on Wednesday 12 July

PM launches photo competition

Litia Cava
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has launched a regional photography competition in an effort to focus the immense impact that climate change has on Pacific Island countries.

While opening the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) photo exhibition last night, Mr Bainimarama said the competition would give an opportunity for professional and amateur photographers to submit photos which show the human and environmental impacts of climate change.

"And how individuals and groups are mobilising to counter this threat," he said.

"At COP 23 in November, we want delegates to be confronted with powerful images of the impacts of climate change on our region and on our people."

To enter, participants must be over the age of 18 and reside in the Pacific. The full details, including the rules of the competition, are available on the COP 23 website.

Meanwhile, UNDP country director and head of regional policy and program Bakhodir Burkhanov said promoting the SDGs and supporting their implementation was a top priority for UN in the Pacific.

"It is our hope that these photos will enhance people's understanding of the SDGs and encourage them to take action to achieve these goals," he said.

"Because it takes a collective and individual effort to achieve a life of dignity and prosperity for all — or to put it differently, a world full of happiness and smiles by 2030."








