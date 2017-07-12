Bridge collapses, traffic closed off

/ Front page / News

A BRIDGE in Ba collapsed under the weight of a 10-wheeler truck carrying supplies yesterday.

In a statement, the Fiji Roads Authority confirmed that Maururu Bridge was inaccessible.

FRA acting CEO Robert Sen said FRA engineers and contractors Higgins Fiji were deployed to assess the extent of damage and to identify temporary access until the bridge was repaired.

"It was reported to us that the bridge collapsed as a truck carrying supplies was crossing over the structure" Mr Sen said.

"The two steel beams of this bridge have badly twisted and will need replacement and commuters in the area are requested to use Natuyabia Rd.

"The FRA will communicate repair timelines as soon as we conclude investigations."