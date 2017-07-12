School rallies for classmate in need

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tilak High School Year 13 student Mahima Pillay is hugged by Food With Love Mission New Zealand member Misuk Park after she was handed $10,000 for her cancer treatment in Australia. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

STUDENTS, parents and staff of Tilak High School in Lautoka have rallied behind cancer patient and school prefect Mahima Pillay who needs urgent overseas treatment after relapsing.

Yesterday, the parents of South Korean students Min Seok and Gahyeon handed over $10,000 on behalf of members of the Food with Love Mission New Zealand — an organisation that found out about Ms Pillay's struggle to find financial aid for her treatment.

Year 10 student Gahyeon said she wanted to help Pillay who needed surgery in Melbourne, Australia.

"She's very sick and she was in need of help so we wanted to help her as an organisation," she said.

Gahyeon's mother Youme Sul said she was happy to be able to help Ms Pillay.

Food with Love Mission New Zealand member Misuk Park said they heard about Ms Pillay's plight on social media and immediately wanted to help.

"We have members in Australia, New Zealand and South Korea and most of them wanted to help."

An overwhelmed Ms Pillay was touched by the outpour of support from students, parents, staff members and well-wishers.'

"I just want to thank all of these good Samaritans for their support in my hour of need," the 19-year-old said.

"The money will be used for my treatment and hopefully I will come back with a clean bill of health and all of this was possible through their help.

"This was a relapse after seven years and after the surgery, I would need aftercare through medication and all of this will go towards that."

School principal Sashi Bhupendra Singh said helping Ms Pillay was a rewarding experience for the school.

"We believe in the virtues of a family and we are there for her. I'm glad that we are getting support from organisations and students who would like to see her back and continue her education," he said.