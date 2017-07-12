Fiji Time: 12:53 PM on Wednesday 12 July

Council: Rail works to boost farmers

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation's plans to invest $50 million in the upgrade of 760 kilometres of rail network will be a huge boost for the industry once completed, says the Sugar Cane Growers Council.

"Growers are very encouraged with the announcement by FSC of the planned upgrades to the rail system," said council CEO Sundresh Chetty.

"Linking cane areas to the mill via the rail network is the cheapest mode of transportation for growers. Apart from the obvious benefits like reducing congestion on our roads during the crushing season, there are also the environment benefits as well.

"While we understand that it is not going to be done this season, going forward it is a good sign and sends out a very strong signal to the growers that every effort is being taken by the FSC, industry stakeholders and the Government to ensure costs for farmers are being reduced wherever possible."

Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark had announced last month that the project would be funded by Government's loan guarantee of $202m.








