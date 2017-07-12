WWF calls for urgent reforms

/ Front page / News

THE World Wide Fund-Pacific has reiterated the urgent need to reform and improve the management of Fiji's fisheries.

Through its newly launched report titled Length Based Assessment of the Spawning Potential of Reef Fish from iQoliqoli Cokovata in Macuata — A Case study from Fiji, the contents reflect the status of fishing grounds in the country.

The report, compiled by Dr Jeremy Prince of Biospherics Pty Ltd, a well- known scientist who works around the world doing similar research, suggests the need to test new minimum size limits for reef fishes as a core management recommendation.

The report states that this would ensure local communities, government and stakeholders gained experience with a successful implementation process to quickly recover fish population.

In a release, WWF-Pacific stated that the report describes how the spawning potential recruitment (SPR) survey could assess the status on reef stocks that compares the size of fish in a population, to the size at which they start breeding (the size of maturity).

The statement said it would help estimate the population's capacity to reproduce (called spawning in fish), as well as a relative measure of how heavily the population is being fished.

WWF-Pacific's coastal fisheries officer Ilaitia Tamata said the technique uses local data on the size and maturity of fish including existing biological information to estimate whether local fish populations were sufficiently reproducing to replenish themselves.

"The spawning potential recruitment method is a bottom-up, low cost approach that satisfies the fisherfolk's curiosity of what is happening within their fishing boundaries.

"The analysis of the data collected gives way to the implementation of management action for the affected communities."