Five vie for carnival crown

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

WITH grace and glamour, the five contestants at this year's Hidden Paradise Vodafone Carnival presented themselves for the first time to members of the public in Savusavu.

Contestants were given time to introduce themselves to the public and speak on the various topics they will be advocating on during the five-day carnival based on the theme "Go Green-Stop Global Warming".

Introducing herself for the first time on Monday evening, Miss Public Service Commission, Evelyn Simpson urged people to reduce carbon footprints and address climate change.

The 23-year-old Savusavu native said she would advocate on women empowerment, women as mother nature.

"It is important for us to use our votes during the next election and tell our leaders that we know the truth about global warming," she said.

"You sitting here today are the last best home for planet earth."

Meanwhile, Miss Shah Construction Group of Companies Lusiana Malo, Miss Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort Fiji Ofaine Maiyaroi, Miss Savusavu Town Council Losalini Baikeirewa and Miss Hot Springs Hotel Kirisitina Uluwai also spoke eloquently on their topics during the carnival's launch.








