Cameras for town

+ Enlarge this image Ana Naisoro. Picture: FT FILE

LABASA Town will soon have surveillance cameras.

Discussions to install these cameras have started.

Divisional Police Commander Northern, Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca has met the Duavata Northern Crime Prevention carnival committee to deliberate details of this project.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the CCTV cameras would be housed at the Northern Command Centre in the Labasa Police Station.

"This is a wonderful initiative and one greatly welcomed by the Fiji Police Force," she said.

"This will enable us to work with our business communities to have more eyes on the ground to prevent crime."

In an earlier interview, carnival committee chairperson Satish Kumar said the initiative was a gift for the community.

"This is to ensure we keep our towns and surrounding areas safe because Labasa Town is growing and investment has also grown," he said.

"We will spend quite a large amount of money on this rewarding project and we believe the people of Labasa deserve it."

The crime prevention carnival will be held at the end of this month.