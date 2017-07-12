A-G: Don't believe Opposition MPs

/ Front page / News

ATTORNEY-GENERAL and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has called on youths in the country not to believe the Opposition.

In his right of reply on the 2017-2018 National Budget, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum called on the youths not to trust the Opposition because they "are playing politics".

Referring to state-provided scholarships, he said the Opposition wanted to bring back the old petty scholarships system based on racial lines.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum called on ordinary Fijians not to listen to the Opposition inside or even outside Parliament.

"Don't listen to them next year or the year after that," he said.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the Opposition had the audacity to make wild assertions with incorrect facts, often misleading the Parliament.

He corrected the Opposition spokesperson for Economy, Aseri Radrodro, on Fiji's economic growth and debt level.

"The Shadow Minister characterises Fiji's economic growth as weak and fragile," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"However, he completely ignores the fact that we have had the longest period of economic growth never seen before.

"Our economy is not a rollercoaster in slow motion, it's like a train in full speed."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the Opposition made a song and dance about debts.

"The Shadow Minister blatantly misled Parliament, saying that this government has added $5.2billion to Fiji's national debt," he said.

"The truth is this, the current debt level is around $4.7b.

"The truth is that we inherited a debt of $2.9b at the end of 2006, the truth is this government is also paying the debts of the previous governments.

"And it is beyond the comprehension of the Opposition that a dollar borrowed 10 or 20 years ago is same as $1 today."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the $2.9b debt that the Government inherited was equivalent to almost $4b in present value terms.

He said the Opposition was making a big deal of the National Minimum Wage rate.

He said the National Minimum Wage rate was initiated by the Bainimarama Government.