Ministers' salaries topic of debate

MINISTERIAL salaries are not processed by a private firm.

This was clarified in Parliament by the Attorney-General and Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during debate on the 2017-2018 National Budget.

The clarification came in the wake of claims by Opposition Whip Salote Radrodro that the salaries were processed by a private firm.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said this was a lie.

He said the salaries were processed by the Ministry of Economy.

"Madam Speaker, the Honourable Radrodro has said that ministerial salaries are being managed by a private firm," he said.

"Can she please tell us which private firm because I can tell this House, madam Speaker, as provided in the estimates that it's managed by the Ministry of Economy."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Ms Radrodro should withdraw the comments.

"She should actually withdraw that and apologise for misleading Parliament."

Ms Radrodro did not apologise, but claimed that information was provided to her that a private firm was processing ministerial salaries.