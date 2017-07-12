Fiji Time: 12:53 PM on Wednesday 12 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ministers' salaries topic of debate

Nasik Swami
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

MINISTERIAL salaries are not processed by a private firm.

This was clarified in Parliament by the Attorney-General and Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during debate on the 2017-2018 National Budget.

The clarification came in the wake of claims by Opposition Whip Salote Radrodro that the salaries were processed by a private firm.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said this was a lie.

He said the salaries were processed by the Ministry of Economy.

"Madam Speaker, the Honourable Radrodro has said that ministerial salaries are being managed by a private firm," he said.

"Can she please tell us which private firm because I can tell this House, madam Speaker, as provided in the estimates that it's managed by the Ministry of Economy."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Ms Radrodro should withdraw the comments.

"She should actually withdraw that and apologise for misleading Parliament."

Ms Radrodro did not apologise, but claimed that information was provided to her that a private firm was processing ministerial salaries.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63500.6160
JPY 56.591353.5913
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.42860.4166
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64680.6218
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Diver is 31st road fatality
  2. Roadblock
  3. Keep dreaming, says Sudhakar
  4. 'Forced' contracts
  5. Ministers' salaries topic of debate
  6. Parliament defeats motion
  7. A-G: Don't believe Opposition MPs
  8. Cameras for town
  9. 99-year lease signed to protect native forests
  10. Order paper for today

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  3. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  4. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  5. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  6. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  7. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  9. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  10. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)