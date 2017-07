/ Front page / News

A REGULAR contributor to this newspaper came up with these amusing lines about things people in leadership say when asked about certain subjects.

* "It's in the pipeline." — Long or short?

* "We are looking into it." — Do they have a magic mirror.

* "I've got this covered." — Must have a very large tarpaulin.

* "I'll get back to you ASAP." — Lucky, ASAP can mean anything.

* "The committee will meet and discuss it." — (When they feel like it).

* "Don't worry." — Then you wait for six months!