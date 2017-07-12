Order paper for today

/ Front page / News

* Prayer

* Confirmation of Minutes. The Leader of the Government in Parliament to move — "That the Minutes of the sitting of Parliament held on Tuesday, 11 July 2017, as previously circulated be taken as read and be confirmed."

* Communications from the Chair

* Consideration of Bills

* Resumption of Committee of Supply on — A Bill for an Act to appropriate a sum of three billion, nine hundred and ninety-six million, seven hundred twenty-one thousand and twenty-six dollars for the ordinary services of Government for the financial year ending 31 July 2018 (Bill No. 15 of 2017).