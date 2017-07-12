Fiji Time: 12:54 PM on Wednesday 12 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Order paper for today

Tevita Vuibau
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

* Prayer

* Confirmation of Minutes. The Leader of the Government in Parliament to move — "That the Minutes of the sitting of Parliament held on Tuesday, 11 July 2017, as previously circulated be taken as read and be confirmed."

* Communications from the Chair

* Consideration of Bills

* Resumption of Committee of Supply on — A Bill for an Act to appropriate a sum of three billion, nine hundred and ninety-six million, seven hundred twenty-one thousand and twenty-six dollars for the ordinary services of Government for the financial year ending 31 July 2018 (Bill No. 15 of 2017).








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63500.6160
JPY 56.591353.5913
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.42860.4166
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64680.6218
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Diver is 31st road fatality
  2. Roadblock
  3. Keep dreaming, says Sudhakar
  4. 'Forced' contracts
  5. Ministers' salaries topic of debate
  6. Parliament defeats motion
  7. A-G: Don't believe Opposition MPs
  8. Cameras for town
  9. 99-year lease signed to protect native forests
  10. Order paper for today

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  3. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  4. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  5. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  6. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  7. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  9. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  10. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)