Fiji Time: 12:54 PM on Wednesday 12 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Keep dreaming, says Sudhakar

Tevita Vuibau
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

A 42-inch flat screen television and a Blu-bay DVD player or a Samsung S8 Smartphone.

That is what FijiFirst MP Ashneel Sudhakar says the Government is giving back to Fijian citizens earning $100,000 — with the raising of the tax threshold.

He made the comparison in Parliament yesterday saying if a person earned $100,000 and had a spouse, who earned the same, the combined savings on PAYE would be $3720.

Mr Sudhakar said the lifting of the PAYE Tax threshold from $16,000 to $30,000 was the sign of a strong economy.

He also questioned the Opposition on why previous Governments such as those led by the SDL did not provide the same relief to citizens.

Mr Sudhakar said under the SDL Government in 2001, only people earning below $6500 were exempt from income tax.

"If you were a nurse earning $15,000 you would be paying income tax of $1775 or 12 per cent of your income. If you were a school- teacher earning $18,000, the income tax would be a whopping $2525 or 14 per cent of your salary.

"If by some fortune you were earning $40,000 you would be paying $9825 in taxes or 25 per cent of your income.

"A quarter of your income went in taxes. At $40,000 you are now required to pay just $1800. A savings of a massive $8025. If this is not a benefit then what is it?"

Mr Sudhakar also questioned the Opposition on where their ideas were when the SODELPA frontrunner SDL party had formed Government.

"Why is that when PM Bainimarama does something good then you wake up and say we can do it too?

"Where were all the good ideas from 2001 — 2006? I say again, keep dreaming."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63500.6160
JPY 56.591353.5913
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.42860.4166
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64680.6218
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Diver is 31st road fatality
  2. Roadblock
  3. Keep dreaming, says Sudhakar
  4. 'Forced' contracts
  5. Ministers' salaries topic of debate
  6. Parliament defeats motion
  7. A-G: Don't believe Opposition MPs
  8. Cameras for town
  9. 99-year lease signed to protect native forests
  10. Order paper for today

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  3. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  4. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  5. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  6. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  7. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  9. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  10. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)