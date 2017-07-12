Diver is 31st road fatality

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Deputy director traffic Superintendent of Police Richard Raju, right, at the scene of the accident near Naimataga Rd junction along the Queens Rd.Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

A MAN died in a horrific road accident on the Queens Rd yesterday.

Sumit Krishan Prasad, 34, a diving instructor by profession, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

The accident happened past Veisari near Montfort Boys Town around midday.

Mr Prasad had been living as a tenant with Kamlini Singh's family for the past one year.

When this newspaper visited their home yesterday, the Singh family of Valelevu, Nasinu were in a state of shock.

"We will really miss him. He has been with us for the past one year, and he was just like a son to me," Mrs Singh said.

Mrs Singh said Mr Prasad moved with her family last week after his documents to travel abroad for two years was approved.

"He was excited about travelling abroad, and had cleared out his flat and had moved in with us," she said.

Mr Prasad's immediate family members are expected to arrive in the country today.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said Mr Prasad was returning from Nadi when it is alleged that while overtaking a vehicle, his car collided with a truck which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The road death toll stands at 31 this year, compared with 27 for the same period last year.