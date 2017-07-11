Fiji Time: 9:01 PM on Tuesday 11 July

BOG hosts go big

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Update: 8:34PM 2017 INKK Mobile Battle of the Giants (BOG) hosts, Lunchbox Labasa will be looking to put on a strong performance and go for the win for their die-hard fans.

Labasa football president Rayaz Khan said playing at home would really boost their BOG campaign.

"We are always ready to play. Playing at Subrail Park is always important to us. It matters to our fans that come in numbers to support Labasa and we don�t want to disappoint them," Khan said.

He said one of their main strengths as a team would be their fitness factor.

They have only one the BOG trophy once but have featured and lost in the grand final seven times.








