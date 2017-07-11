Fiji Time: 9:01 PM on Tuesday 11 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Flying Fijians set good foundation

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Update: 8:34PM THE Vodafone Flying Fijians will have a good platform to set their foundation leading up to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

According to head coach John McKee Fiji is will be playing world number three Ireland, Canada (ranked 24th) and 14th ranked Italy later this year.

With Fiji's impressive performance against world number six Scotland, Italy and the 13th ranked Ikale Tahi Tongan now in the past, McKee said they would be working on their players' particular skills.

When he last spoke to this newspaper McKee highlighted that they would be reviewing their past performances in their recent June tests.

"So when we come in for the next campaign we can take the step up from the current campaign," he said.

After beating Tonga 14-10 last week, Fiji has not only qualified as Oceania 1 but they are on track on a very much desirable road to the 2019 World Rugby playoffs.

Their win has face off with world number four Australia, Wales, Georgia (world number 12) and either Canada or Uruguay (World number 18).








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63390.6149
JPY 56.635053.6350
GBP 0.38010.3721
EUR 0.43100.4190
NZD 0.68210.6491
AUD 0.64920.6242
USD 0.49340.4764

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM: People fear SODELPA
  2. A-G to stand by PM
  3. Gavoka takes a swipe at Koya
  4. Man, 73, jailed for rape
  5. Couple hurt in dispute
  6. Cabbie stabbed
  7. Gukisuva takes on role
  8. Zavyer needs your help
  9. More Tests
  10. House debates national budget

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  2. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  3. 'To prove I can do it' Thursday (06 Jul)
  4. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  6. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  7. PM told not to interfere in US politics Wednesday (05 Jul)
  8. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  9. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  10. Minister in court Wednesday (05 Jul)