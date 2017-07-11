Flying Fijians set good foundation

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:34PM THE Vodafone Flying Fijians will have a good platform to set their foundation leading up to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

According to head coach John McKee Fiji is will be playing world number three Ireland, Canada (ranked 24th) and 14th ranked Italy later this year.

With Fiji's impressive performance against world number six Scotland, Italy and the 13th ranked Ikale Tahi Tongan now in the past, McKee said they would be working on their players' particular skills.

When he last spoke to this newspaper McKee highlighted that they would be reviewing their past performances in their recent June tests.

"So when we come in for the next campaign we can take the step up from the current campaign," he said.

After beating Tonga 14-10 last week, Fiji has not only qualified as Oceania 1 but they are on track on a very much desirable road to the 2019 World Rugby playoffs.

Their win has face off with world number four Australia, Wales, Georgia (world number 12) and either Canada or Uruguay (World number 18).