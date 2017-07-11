Hidden Paradise carnival launched

Update: 8:33PM AFTER lapse of over 30 years Vodafone Fiji says it is proud to have revived the Hidden Paradise Vodafone Carnival and share the celebration of diversity and unity.
In a statement the company said Vodafone Fiji this year has
committed to a number of festivals around the country for the populous of
respective municipalities to bond, enjoy and at the same time serve the noble
cause of charity to raise funds for the townships.
"Vodafone Fiji has always been in the forefront to give back
to our people as part of our value - Passion for our Vanua," the statement
said.
"Vodafone, in its philanthropic initiative has seen many
projects undertaken by the Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation for the communities
across the country."
"Twenty three years on, we move ahead with our continued
passion and commitment for the Vanua and our committed sponsorship for this
carnival has enabled the people of the hidden paradise come together in a fun
filled event for a benevolent cause."