Hidden Paradise carnival launched

LUKE RAWALAI
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Update: 8:33PM AFTER lapse of over 30 years Vodafone Fiji says it is proud to have revived the Hidden Paradise Vodafone Carnival and share the celebration of diversity and unity.

In a statement the company said Vodafone Fiji this year has committed to a number of festivals around the country for the populous of respective municipalities to bond, enjoy and at the same time serve the noble cause of charity to raise funds for the townships.

"Vodafone Fiji has always been in the forefront to give back to our people as part of our value - Passion for our Vanua," the statement said.

"Vodafone, in its philanthropic initiative has seen many projects undertaken by the Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation for the communities across the country."

"Twenty three years on, we move ahead with our continued passion and commitment for the Vanua and our committed sponsorship for this carnival has enabled the people of the hidden paradise come together in a fun filled event for a benevolent cause."








