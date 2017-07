/ Front page / News

Update: 8:32PM NO sustainable development is possible without decisive action of climate change says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking at the launch of the United Nations Sustainable development Goals (SDG's) photo exhibition,Mr Bainimarama said such exhibition is important.

"As I urge every Fijian to try to see this exhibition, I also want to use the opportunity to announce a photographic competition of my own specifically related to climate change."