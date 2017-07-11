Fiji Time: 9:01 PM on Tuesday 11 July

Carbon sink in Bua

LUKE RAWALAI
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Update: 8:32PM THE 402 hectares of reserve belonging to the mataqali Nadicake, Kilaka in Kubulau, Bua is an important carbon sink and is expected to contribute to the country�s commitments on climate change.

Fiji as signatory to the Convention on Biological Diversity, the Kilaka Forest Conservation Area would contribute to Aichi target 11 per cent to protect at least 17 per cent of  terrestrial areas especially areas of particular importance for biodiversity and ecosystem services.

A statement from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) said this would be the first forest conservation area that will be managed by the community in partnership with WCS, and is a great example of community engagement in forest conservation in Bua Province.

"WCS, in consultation with the landowning unit has developed a management plan for the Kilaka Forest Conservation Area that was launched by the Fiji Minister for Forests, Osea Naiqamu in November, 2016 to assist the landowners in protecting the mature native trees," the statement said.








